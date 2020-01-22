The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

Helen Jeanette Parshall

Congratulations to Helen Jeannette Parshall on her new position as Communications Manager with AIDS United. The organization’s mission is to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. Upon being named to the position, she said, “As a younger bisexual activist, I stand on the shoulders of so many in the LGBTQ community lost to HIV & AIDS — people who paved the way for me to be who I am openly and without fear. … Our communities must support the health, wellbeing and human rights of everyone impacted by HIV and center the stories of those most disproportionately affected.”

Prior to this, Marshall was Digital Medial Manager with the Human Rights Campaign. She worked as a freelance writer and as an International News Intern with the Washington Blade. She was a reporter with the National News Service and earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Latin American Studies and a master’s in multi-platform Journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Congratulations also to Jeffrey Mack, the new Assistant Dean and Director of Advancement for the College of Architecture, Design, and Art at the University of Illinois, Chicago. He is leaving his position with the Kennedy Center where he was Vice President of Individual Campaigns. Mack’s team raised more than $250 million to build the new REACH at the Kennedy Center. He said, “Working for the Kennedy Center has been a true honor and a dream come true. After 10 years in this wonderful city, I am looking forward to a new chapter in life and the world of academia and the arts.”

His career at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts included being Chief Development Officer for the Washington National Opera where he also served as co-interim executive director. Prior to that he worked as senior director of Philanthropic Partnership with Hunt Alternatives and Chief Development Officer for the American Red Cross. Jeffrey was at the Human Rights Campaign as Corporate and Foundation Relations Manager.

Jeffrey Mack

Congratulations also to Tyler Hatch who began his new job as Development Director at the Friends of the Truman Foundation. Friends of the Truman Foundation is the nonprofit partner to the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation. Established by Congress in 1975, the Harry S. Truman Scholarship is an independent executive branch agency, and reflects President Truman’s desire not to be honored by a bricks and mortar monument but rather by a living memorial that would act as a catalyst of support for future generations of public servants. The Truman Foundation fulfills that mission by selecting as Truman Scholars, each year, outstanding young people from every state and territory of the United States who are committed to public service leadership.

Prior to starting this position, he was associate director of Donor Relations at the American Constitution Society and worked as a policy analyst with Business Strategy Consultants, D.C., and as Development Fund Associate with the College of Idaho, Caldwell, ID.