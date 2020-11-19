November 19, 2020 at 8:31 am EST | by Evan Caplan
D.C. Cocktail Week runs through Nov. 22
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
cocktail week, STK, gay news, Washington Blade
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

This week, it’s 5 o’clock pretty much all afternoon (and all day on Saturday and Sunday) thanks to this year’s DC Cocktail Week, running today through November 22. In 2020, this annual event run by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) is being celebrated “with a twist.” In this case, that means less lemon peel and more Zoom.

The week is “one of the region’s most ‘spirited’ promotions that puts the spotlight on innovative cocktail programs across the region,” according to RAMW.

This year is a touch different: there are both in-person and virtual ways to take part. More than 75 restaurants and bars are participating in the program to celebrate cocktail culture and everything that it means. They have set up food and drink pairings for dine-in, outdoor dining, and takeout, as well as to-go cocktail kits for the home mixologist.

Just as interactive is a boozy lineup of “Virtual Cocktail Parties” that allow D.C. denizens to head to the bar to hang out with international talent. Conversations range from how to set up a home bar to crafting new drinks to the meaning of the cocktail community.

“DC Cocktail Week is a fun way for people to try something new and learn about cocktails, mocktails, and food pairing,” says Kathy E. Hollinger, president and CEO of RAMW.

On Wednesday night, DC Cocktail Week leans in to the 5 p.m. theme with “It’s 5:00 Somewhere in the World! Global Cocktails and Conversation from Capital Cities Around the World.” Bartenders from far-flung locales gather at the virtual bar to dish on cocktails in capital cities and how drinks reflect the people, culture, history, future and landscape of a place. Be part of the fun as Mr. Lyan his guest talents talk shop, make drinks, and share culture and recipes too.

Leading the conversation is Ryan Chetiyawardana, the “World’s Most Influential Bar World Figure” and winner of the 2020 Best American Cocktail Bar award for his Silver Lyan at Riggs Washington, D.C. Speakers hail from England, South Africa, Costa Rica, Singapore, and D.C.

On Friday night, D.C. social group Brightest Young Things and Bacardi will host “Community and Cocktails,” that speak on the community and home-away-from-home spirit of bars and restaurants. Bartenders, artists, and musicians will make this event even more lively. And Sunday afternoon, Derek Brown, owner of award-winning Columbia Room discusses low-proof and zero-proof drinks in response to the growing trend of these types of cocktails.

D.C. Cocktail Week recognizes that it’s tough to enjoy those tasting notes virtually, which is where those 75-plus restos come in. Beyond the staple vodka-sodas, these bars are uniting diverse ingredients. Anju, for example, is launching a new cocktail featuring a hot Korean barley tea with mezcal and persimmon liquor; it’s paired with an order of mandu (dumplings) for $13. Logan Circle’s Commissary’s cocktail is the Byrrh, it’s Cold in Here, with bourbon, basil, ginger syrup, lemon juice, and Byrrh Quinquina. Most restaurants are located in D.C., though there are a handful in the ‘burbs taking part as well.

Diners can view the list participating restaurants by visiting DCCocktailWeek.com and to register for the virtual events. Events are either free or require a minimum $1 donation to register, supporting the RAMW Worker Relief Fund. The virtual events require registration.

watermark
Local
Workers remove contents of Baltimore’s Grand Central nightclub
Stein Club elects new officers
Trans Awareness Week goes virtual
Legal rights to DC Eagle name sold to mystery buyer
Lewes firefighter uses anti-gay slur to describe drag queen
Troubled client arrested for smashing Casa Ruby window
watermark
National
Transgender woman murdered in Miami
Texas activists rally behind human trafficking victims
Alito condemns Obergefell in Federalist Society Speech
Fla. man uses music to respond to anti-LGBTQ Trump supporters
Out candidates elected in Puerto Rico
Supreme Court appears poised to rule for foster care agency against LGBTQ couples
watermark
World
A Cuban couple’s ‘great gay odyssey’
Marielle Franco’s widow elected to Rio city council
Inter-American court hears case of murdered trans Honduran woman
Activists around the world celebrate Biden-Harris victory
LGBTQ activists around the world fear Trump second term
Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
watermark
Opinions
Trump must exit stage right
Drug imports endanger patients like me
Karl Racine for U.S. attorney general
Celebrating victory with Biden and Harris
Some scary trends, lessons in 2020 results
Our democracy hinges on decision in Fulton case
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Hallmark, Lifetime, others embrace LGBTQ holiday romance
Perez Hilton seeks forgiveness
Folger highlights work of two trans poets
Calendar: Nov. 13-19
Autistic Self Advocacy Network gala goes virtual
Husband’s tragic death leaves D.C. man to raise 4 young children alone
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.