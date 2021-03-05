March 5, 2021 at 1:20 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
D.C. artist Emma G joins International Women’s Day discussion
Share
Tweet
Email
Share

Women Influencers: A Music Conversation with D.C. artist and youth coach Emma G, hosted by Byrdland Records (1264 5th St., N.E.) owner Alisha Edmomson, is Monday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook and Instagram Live.

This free virtual event, in partnership with Union Market, Shop the District and Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe, features a discussion with Emma G who uses music and songwriting to empower teens to turn their truth into songs that can change the world.

Edmomson discusses with her guest women whose music has impacted both of their lives during this International Women’s Day event.

For more information, visit byrdlandrecords.com and the event’s Facebook page.

watermark
Local
Annapolis Pride to take place in October
D.C. LGBTQ groups seek new building for expanded community center
Bachelor’s Mill gay bar owner ‘BB’ Gatch dies at 81
Tribute to ‘give ‘em hell’ lesbian feminist pioneer Ivy Bottini
Bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense in Va. clears final hurdle
Arlington gay bar Freddie’s to open in Rehoboth Beach
watermark
National
Atlanta billboard campaign demands end to violence against Black trans people
State groups seen as key to winning over undecided senators on Equality Act
VIDEOS: Asylum seekers arrive in U.S.
House passes Equality Act
More Americans identifying as LGBT: Gallup
Va. school seeks Supreme Court review in continued fight against Gavin Grimm
watermark
World
Gay asylum seeker in Mexico enters U.S.
Blinken reaffirms Biden administration’s pledge to champion global LGBTQ rights
Gay asylum seeker in Mexico receives date to enter U.S.
OAS commission issues landmark ruling against Jamaica sodomy law
LGBTQ activists in Myanmar join protests against military coup
Brothers who fled Chechnya arrested, returned to homeland
watermark
Opinions
Celebrating a year of freedom
CPAC: Conspirators Political Action Committee
‘It’s a Sin’ — and at just the right time
To pod or not to pod?
Stefanik all in for Trump, Taylor Greene
A moderate Republican is still a Republican
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
VIDEO: Bourbon Street in the French Quarter
D.C. artist Emma G joins International Women’s Day discussion
Virtual Symposium on immigration and Blackness
Norfolk candidate’s policing views influenced by LGBTQ sons
Embattled Golden Globes scramble for show of diversity
Multicultural Womxn’s Conference runs March 1-5
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.