D.C. artist Emma G joins International Women’s Day discussion

Women Influencers: A Music Conversation with D.C. artist and youth coach Emma G, hosted by Byrdland Records (1264 5th St., N.E.) owner Alisha Edmomson, is Monday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook and Instagram Live.

This free virtual event, in partnership with Union Market, Shop the District and Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe, features a discussion with Emma G who uses music and songwriting to empower teens to turn their truth into songs that can change the world.

Edmomson discusses with her guest women whose music has impacted both of their lives during this International Women’s Day event.

For more information, visit byrdlandrecords.com and the event’s Facebook page.