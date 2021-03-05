March 5, 2021 at 12:53 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Virtual Symposium on immigration and Blackness
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, gay news, Washington Blade
(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The “Making African America” virtual symposium sponsored by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the University of Maryland Center for Global Migration Studies is Friday, March 5-20.

This free online series takes place over three weekends in March and brings together scholars, journalists, activists, filmmakers and more to discuss how immigration has shaped and continues to reshape what it means to be Black in the United States.

Each weekend features a different panel discussion with such wide-ranging topics as civil and labor rights, the arts, and the interactions of Black immigrants with African Americans. There will also be a panel showcasing short films to understand various aspects of a multicultural Black American experience.

The information site hosted by the African American History museum includes a link to a community curation page where individuals are encouraged to share their own stories, photos and videos in order to paint a richer, more vivid picture of American history.

To register and view the full program, visit nmaahc.si.edu/making-african-america.

watermark
Local
Annapolis Pride to take place in October
D.C. LGBTQ groups seek new building for expanded community center
Bachelor’s Mill gay bar owner ‘BB’ Gatch dies at 81
Tribute to ‘give ‘em hell’ lesbian feminist pioneer Ivy Bottini
Bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense in Va. clears final hurdle
Arlington gay bar Freddie’s to open in Rehoboth Beach
watermark
National
Atlanta billboard campaign demands end to violence against Black trans people
State groups seen as key to winning over undecided senators on Equality Act
VIDEOS: Asylum seekers arrive in U.S.
House passes Equality Act
More Americans identifying as LGBT: Gallup
Va. school seeks Supreme Court review in continued fight against Gavin Grimm
watermark
World
Gay asylum seeker in Mexico enters U.S.
Blinken reaffirms Biden administration’s pledge to champion global LGBTQ rights
Gay asylum seeker in Mexico receives date to enter U.S.
OAS commission issues landmark ruling against Jamaica sodomy law
LGBTQ activists in Myanmar join protests against military coup
Brothers who fled Chechnya arrested, returned to homeland
watermark
Opinions
Celebrating a year of freedom
CPAC: Conspirators Political Action Committee
‘It’s a Sin’ — and at just the right time
To pod or not to pod?
Stefanik all in for Trump, Taylor Greene
A moderate Republican is still a Republican
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
VIDEO: Bourbon Street in the French Quarter
D.C. artist Emma G joins International Women’s Day discussion
Virtual Symposium on immigration and Blackness
Norfolk candidate’s policing views influenced by LGBTQ sons
Embattled Golden Globes scramble for show of diversity
Multicultural Womxn’s Conference runs March 1-5
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.