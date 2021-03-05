Virtual Symposium on immigration and Blackness

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The “Making African America” virtual symposium sponsored by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the University of Maryland Center for Global Migration Studies is Friday, March 5-20.

This free online series takes place over three weekends in March and brings together scholars, journalists, activists, filmmakers and more to discuss how immigration has shaped and continues to reshape what it means to be Black in the United States.

Each weekend features a different panel discussion with such wide-ranging topics as civil and labor rights, the arts, and the interactions of Black immigrants with African Americans. There will also be a panel showcasing short films to understand various aspects of a multicultural Black American experience.

The information site hosted by the African American History museum includes a link to a community curation page where individuals are encouraged to share their own stories, photos and videos in order to paint a richer, more vivid picture of American history.

To register and view the full program, visit nmaahc.si.edu/making-african-america.