March 31, 2017 at 4:40 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Spicer: HB2 replacement doesn’t merit fed’l attention

White House Sean Spicer had no comment on the North Carolina HB2 deal. (Photo courtesy CSPAN).

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declined to comment Friday on the newly enacted replacement to North Carolina’s anti-LGBT House Bill 2, maintaining President Trump believes the issue of transgender bathroom access belongs to localities and is “not one that he believes merits federal attention.”

Spicer made the remarks under questioning from the Washington Blade on whether Trump supports the new law North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed Thursday as part of a deal with leaders of the Republican-controlled legislature to replace HB2.

“I have not asked the president,” Spicer said. “I would stay consistent with what he said during the campaign cycle. He believes in state rights.”

Criticized by LGBT advocates as a bait-and-switch that gives the appearance of repeal while doubling-down on discrimination, the new law prohibits state agencies, municipalities and the University of North Carolina from the “regulation of access” to bathrooms, locker rooms and showers unless they have the legislature’s permission. It also bans municipalities until 2020 from enacting LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination measures that would apply to private businesses or public accommodations.

Over the course of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump expressed views about HB2, but said different things. Initially, Trump said transgender people should be able to use the restroom they think is right for them and Caitlyn Jenner is welcome to use the restroom in Trump Tower, but Trump later said he’s “with the state” on the law.

Spicer referenced Trump’s remarks on Jenner when asked by the Blade about Trump’s personal views on the way states should approach the issue, reiterating localities, not the federal government, should make the decision.

“I think that the president’s made it clear,” Spicer said. “This issue came up when Caitlyn Jenner, in particular, came to Trump Tower, and he said he didn’t really care. But I think it is a state and local issue, not one that he believes merits federal attention.”

Notably, Spicer later during the briefing saw a role for the federal government to intervene in response to a Skype question about the recent threat from the Trump administration to cut U.S. funds from “sanctuary cities.”

“I would say that the president finds its unacceptable that some localities and counties, potentially some states, have prioritized a political agenda over the safety of their people by flouting our nation’s immigration laws, becoming so-called sanctuary cities,” Spicer said. “The failure to follow federal law can have tragic consequences for all of our citizens in all of our country.”

Watch the video here (h/t tommyxchristopher):

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Equality Virginia to honor Gavin Grimm at annual dinner
B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines
SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
Anti-trans bus to stop in D.C. next week
watermark
National
DOJ ‘reviewing its litigation posture’ on HB2 replacement
Takano says Nunes has ‘shot his credibility’
N.C. governor ‘threw the LGBT community under the bus’
Cooper signs deal to replace HB2 as LGBT advocates cry betrayal
N.C. lawmakers reach deal on HB2 criticized as ‘a train wreck’
Census Bureau: LGBT omission the result of ‘no federal data need’
Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
D.C. competing against two cities to host Gay Games
Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
OAS commission holds hearing on anti-LGBT violence in El Salvador
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
watermark
Opinions
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Doctor Who’ gets first gay companion
‘Walking Dead’ actor Daniel Newman comes out as gay
Spending skyrockets for gay weddings
LGBT dance party protest planned for outside Ivanka Trump’s house
Santa is gay and in an interracial relationship in new picture book
Lily Tomlin says she almost quit ‘9 to 5’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup