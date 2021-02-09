February 9, 2021 at 3:16 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
White House holds firm with Fox Radio: ‘Trans rights are human rights’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “trans rights are human rights.” (Image public domain)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held firm Tuesday under questioning from Fox Radio on President Biden’s commitment to transgender rights, asserting under questioning about transgender kids in school sports: “Trans rights are human rights.”

The reporter with Fox Radio asked Psaki about the executive order Biden signed on his first day in office ordering federal agencies to implement the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which determined anti-LGBTQ discrimination is a form sex discrimination.

The executive order, the Fox Radio reporter said, could lead to situations where “trans girls and cis girls…may end up competing against each other” and “lawsuits and some concerns among parents.”

Psaki, responding to the reporter’s question on whether the administration had guidance to schools, affirmed she’s “familiar with the order.”

When the Fox Radio reporter clarified the inquiry was seeking “a message for local schools officials” on disputes that includes situations where students are competing for college scholarships, Psaki held firm.

“I would just say that the president’s belief is that trans rights and human rights, and that’s why he signed that executive order,” Psaki said. “In terms of the determinations by universities and colleges, I would certainly defer to them.”

The executive order signed explicitly states kids in should be able to go to school without being “denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” The Department of Education has yet to issue guidance on this order as it pertains to school sports.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

