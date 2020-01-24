Calendar: Jan 24-30

Liam Mower as The Prince in ‘Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake.’ (Photo by Johan Persson)

Friday, Jan. 24

Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures: “Swan Lake” will be performed today at 1:30 p.m. at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.). Bourne is gay and conceived a new version of the classic ballet. Tickets are $29 at kennedy-center.org.

The Herstorical Portraits Tour hosted by A Tour of Her Own is today from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the National Portrait Gallery (8th and F streets, N.W.). This tour delves into the images that bring to life notable and notorious American women who helped shape the nation. For more information, visit atourofherown.com.

Spill the Tea with AQUA D.C. is tonight from 6-8 p.m. at Pitchers (2317 18th St., N.W.). Asian and Pacific Islander Queers United for Action hosts this event for queer and trans Asians and Pacific Islanders. Visit aquadc.us for more information.

Gay and Bisexual Men Speed Dating hosted by Professionals in the City and Nellie’s Sports Bar (900 U St., N.W.) is tonight from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available via Eventbrite and Facebook events.

Go Fresh! Queer Lewks presented by Kicks and Giggles is tonight at 10 p.m. at Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.). This queer house music dance party is for all races, body types, gender identities and expressions who want to sport their freshest kicks. More information on this and other events is available at greenlanterndc.com.

The Abortion AF, the counterprotest to the March for Life hosted by Abortion Access Front, is today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m at the U.S. Supreme Court (1 1st St., N.E.). Abortion Access Front, the National Organization for Women, the Women’s Information Network, Feminist Campus and more invite the public to join them at the Supreme Court and counter-protest the perennial March for Life. Free signs will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to make or bring more as well. For more details, visit tinyurl.com/roeisheretostay

Saturday, Jan. 25

Drag Queen Story Hour with the D.C. Public Library is today at 10:30 a.m. at The LINE Hotel (1770 Euclid St., N.W.). Free tickets for this event are available at dqshjan.eventbrite.com.

The Trans Womxn Clothing Swap at the They/Them Collective house (68 Allison St., N.E.) is today from 5-7 p.m. The collective is looking for make up, hair stylist and seamstress volunteers as well as donations of trans-inclusive items. Email theythemcollective@gmail.com for more information.

The D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) hosts the Brother, Help Thyself Grant Awards Reception today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. BHT has donated nearly $3.3 million to the Baltimore and D.C. LGBTQ communities and welcome others to celebrate their service. Visit dceagle.com for more information.

JOX hosted by Matt Black Productions is tonight at 9 p.m. at the Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.). This event features music by DJ Ultra, all-night drink specials and an $8 cover. For more information, visit greenlanterndc.com.

Chanellie’s Drag Brunch is today from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Nellie’s Sports Bar (900 U St., N.W.). Chanel Devereaux and her team of drag artists perform during an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Jan. 26

An Australia Day Fundraiser hosted by Pitchers (2317 18th St., N.W.) is today from 4-9 p.m. This special event features a drag show, sexy kangaroos and a raffle to benefit those affected by the Australian wildfires. Details are available at pitchersbardc.com and on their Facebook page.

A Down Under Drag Kiki is tonight from 8-10 p.m. at the Dupont Italian Kitchen (1637 17th St., N.W.). There is no cover for this show hosted by Emerald Star. Proceeds benefit the Australian Red Cross and the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service. Visit dupontitaliankitchen.com for more information.

Monday, Jan. 27

The D.C. Black Pride 2020 Reveal party is tonight at 6 p.m. at Number Nine (1435 P St., N.W.). The theme for the 30th anniversary of D.C. Black Pride will be announced at this special event. Free tickets are available on eventbrite.com.

LTD’s eighth Anniversary Show and Party is tonight at 7 p.m. at Le Mirch (1736 Connecticut Ave N.W.). La Ti Do’s anniversary event features a show, award presentation and after party. General admission tickets are $20 on brownpapertickets.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Name Change Hearing Sign Up is today at 1:30 p.m. at the D.C. Superior Courthouse (500 Indiana Ave., N.W., room 4220). No Justice No Pride is hosting this event to help transgender D.C. residents overcome barriers to living a quality life. Visit nojusticenopride.org for more information.

Dignity at Drag Bingo is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Nellie’s Sports Bar (900 U St., N.W.). One dollar from each special cocktail sold goes to Dignity-Washington as as well as to a chance to win fun prizes. For more information, visit dignitywashington.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

The Bi-Bi-Bi Happy Hour is tonight from 6-9 p.m. at Homestead Food and Beverage (3911 Georgia Ave., N.W.). This event is for anyone who is bisexual, bicurious, pansexual, polysexual or questioning. Visit Facebook events for more details.

The Lambda Bridge Club meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Dignity Center (721 8th St., S.E.) for Duplicate Bridge. No reservations are needed and newcomers are welcome. Call 202-841-0279 if you need a partner.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Queer-Trans-Nonbinary Yoga is today at 6:30 p.m. at the Lamont Dharma House (1719 Lamont St., N.W.). This event is a safe space for those who identify outside the binary or don’t feel comfortable in a yoga studio. All are welcome to attend and pay what you can. Visit Facebook events for more information.

“The Murderers are Among Us” (1946), a chilling post-WWII film about Nazis living among Holocaust survivors in 1945 Berlin, screens today at 6:30 p.m. at the LIZ (1377 R St., N.W., suite 300). The Goethe-Institut Washington hosts this free screening. For more information on this and other events, visit goethe.de.

D.C. Lambda Squares holds its club night tonight (and every Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. at National City Christian Church (5 Thomas Circle). Details at dclambdasquares.org.