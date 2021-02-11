February 11, 2021 at 11:28 am EST | by Estuardo Cifuentes
MPP and the LGBTQ+ community
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
A migrant camp in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, which is across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas., in January 2020. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

I have been in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, because of former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies for a little more than 18 months under the misnamed Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) waiting for a fair process to request political asylum as a member of a special political group. Specifically, I was attacked by the police forces of my country, Guatemala, who are supposed to ensure my safety and integrity.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued official statements asking its citizens not to travel to Tamaulipas state because of “crimes and kidnappings, organized crime activity, including shootings, murders, armed robberies, vehicle theft, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion and sexual assault are common along the border.” And I can affirm from my own experience that everything they say is completely true and I have lived it under a program created, approved and executed by the Trump administration; a program that was supposedly created to protect me as a migrant who asked for asylum in the United States.

When we add to all of this the discrimination, homophobia and xenophobia that I have experienced during this time in Mexico because I am a member of the LGBTQ+ community; it has made the process dangerous, depressing, degrading, and has even put my life in danger and it remains the case today.

Fortunately, in the midst of all this while I am still waiting, a presidential election with historic results took place in the United States. The people of the United States fought a tough political battle against former President Trump, which ends as a bright light for the different migrant communities that, after many years, will have the opportunity to due processes and benefits.

Joe Biden’s victory revives hope and faith in myself and for Latinx, Black and indigenous asylum seekers from the LGBTQ+ community.

After receiving blow after blow, first in my country and then on the difficult road to cross Mexico, having to spend seven days in a detention center in the United States where I received humiliating treatment without access to basic needs, such as taking a shower or brushing my teeth during my entire time in detention, having been returned to Mexico without any advice on the process, having to fight for my life against drug trafficking cartels and organized criminal groups, I believed that all this would not have a favorable outcome. Today, 18 months later, faith and hope are reborn with the change of administration. President Biden in less than 30 days has made changes and signed administrative orders for the benefit of the migrant community and the LGBTQ+ community, which has made that dream of freedom to be reborn in me and in those of us who are waiting for our asylum process.

We know perfectly well that these changes cannot be made overnight, we know that a process must be created and approved so that the asylum applications of people entered into the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) can have a fair and humanitarian follow-up; and although doubt, despair and uncertainty are some of the feelings that govern us at this time, we know that the current administration of President Biden is working to repair the damage caused by Donald Trump.

I hope the next time I tell this story I will be in the United States, where I will find myself recovering from the physical and mental wounds from the torture under which I find myself living under the Migrants “Protection” Protocols; sharing my story and fighting to prevent it from repeating itself in future generations. 

Phil Pannell, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Pannell named to judicial nominating commission
Stein Club changes name to Capital Stonewall Democrats
Us Helping Us hit with $3.8 million breach of contract lawsuit
Md. Senate committee holds hearing on bill to ban panic defense
Md. House committee approves name change bill
Va. Senate passes HIV decriminalization bill
watermark
National
Biden administration to accept cases of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in housing
Lincoln Project’s avowed ignorance of Weaver texts undercut by leaked communications
Puerto Rico governor says gender violence declaration is LGBTQ-inclusive
DOD: Transgender enlistments able to happen now under Biden policy
Biden to sign memorandum protecting LGBTQ rights globally
National LGBTQ Task Force holds first virtual Creating Change conference
watermark
World
Brothers who fled Chechnya arrested, returned to homeland
Biden administration rescinds global gag rule
US to ‘reengage’ with UN Human Rights Council
This is how 300 LGBTQ people in the first Honduran migrant caravan of 2021 live
US calls for release of Venezuelan HIV/AIDS service providers
Two men in Indonesia’s Aceh province caned for having sex
watermark
Opinions
MPP and the LGBTQ+ community
Will the glow from the Biden administration last?
Celebrate you this Valentine’s Day
Thank you, Kordell Stewart, for thoughtful response to ‘the rumor’
Celebrate first lady’s visit to Whitman-Walker, then act
Marjorie Taylor Greene is delusional, dangerous
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Meet D.C.’s Most Eligible LGBTQ Singles
Highsmith at 100: Literary legacy marred by racism
‘The Lady and the Dale’ explores transphobia in 1970s America
The challenges of conducting in a pandemic
Calendar: Feb. 12-18
Holocaust Museum highlights gay couple that ‘resisted through love’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.