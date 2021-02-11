MPP and the LGBTQ+ community

I have been in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, because of former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies for a little more than 18 months under the misnamed Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) waiting for a fair process to request political asylum as a member of a special political group. Specifically, I was attacked by the police forces of my country, Guatemala, who are supposed to ensure my safety and integrity.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued official statements asking its citizens not to travel to Tamaulipas state because of “crimes and kidnappings, organized crime activity, including shootings, murders, armed robberies, vehicle theft, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion and sexual assault are common along the border.” And I can affirm from my own experience that everything they say is completely true and I have lived it under a program created, approved and executed by the Trump administration; a program that was supposedly created to protect me as a migrant who asked for asylum in the United States.
When we add to all of this the discrimination, homophobia and xenophobia that I have experienced during this time in Mexico because I am a member of the LGBTQ+ community; it has made the process dangerous, depressing, degrading, and has even put my life in danger and it remains the case today.
Fortunately, in the midst of all this while I am still waiting, a presidential election with historic results took place in the United States. The people of the United States fought a tough political battle against former President Trump, which ends as a bright light for the different migrant communities that, after many years, will have the opportunity to due processes and benefits.
Joe Biden’s victory revives hope and faith in myself and for Latinx, Black and indigenous asylum seekers from the LGBTQ+ community.
After receiving blow after blow, first in my country and then on the difficult road to cross Mexico, having to spend seven days in a detention center in the United States where I received humiliating treatment without access to basic needs, such as taking a shower or brushing my teeth during my entire time in detention, having been returned to Mexico without any advice on the process, having to fight for my life against drug trafficking cartels and organized criminal groups, I believed that all this would not have a favorable outcome. Today, 18 months later, faith and hope are reborn with the change of administration. President Biden in less than 30 days has made changes and signed administrative orders for the benefit of the migrant community and the LGBTQ+ community, which has made that dream of freedom to be reborn in me and in those of us who are waiting for our asylum process.
We know perfectly well that these changes cannot be made overnight, we know that a process must be created and approved so that the asylum applications of people entered into the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) can have a fair and humanitarian follow-up; and although doubt, despair and uncertainty are some of the feelings that govern us at this time, we know that the current administration of President Biden is working to repair the damage caused by Donald Trump.
I hope the next time I tell this story I will be in the United States, where I will find myself recovering from the physical and mental wounds from the torture under which I find myself living under the Migrants “Protection” Protocols; sharing my story and fighting to prevent it from repeating itself in future generations.